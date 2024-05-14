N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 448 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6 %

NVDA stock opened at $903.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $281.52 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $878.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $669.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.05.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

