National Bank of Canada FI Invests $2.44 Million in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BECN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $103.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

