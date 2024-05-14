National Bank of Canada FI Sells 256,690 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 256,690 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 79,267 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $2,930,500.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,388.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 79,267 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $2,930,500.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,388.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $193,480.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,874 shares in the company, valued at $34,755,951.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,770 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,920. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

