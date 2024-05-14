Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Natural Health Trends Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NHTC opened at $6.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is 1,600.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends stock. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hartline Investment Corp owned about 0.12% of Natural Health Trends at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

