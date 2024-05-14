Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Natural Health Trends Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ NHTC opened at $6.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.23 and a beta of 0.85.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.
Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends stock. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hartline Investment Corp owned about 0.12% of Natural Health Trends at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.
About Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Health Trends
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector Breaks out, Outperforms Market
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 5 Meme Stocks With a High Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.