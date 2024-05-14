Navient (NAVI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/26/2024 – Navient had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2024 – Navient had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2024 – Navient had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2024 – Navient had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2024 – Navient was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96.
Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the first quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 13.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 23.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 5,209.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Navient by 1,762.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.
Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.
