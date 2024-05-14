NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 28,985 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 322.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Permian Resources by 1,290.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,457,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 84,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $1,264,927.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 932,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,947,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock worth $516,796,999 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

PR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

