NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 7,891 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1,575.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $1,108,229. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.