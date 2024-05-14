NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 51.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after buying an additional 2,660,097 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Core & Main by 7.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,925,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,389,000 after purchasing an additional 206,509 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Core & Main by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,707,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,405,000 after buying an additional 1,740,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,493,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,925,000 after buying an additional 461,393 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

NYSE CNM opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,925,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,271.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,617. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

