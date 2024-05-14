NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 270,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,842,000 after purchasing an additional 69,536 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $230.98 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.19. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

