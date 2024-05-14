NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,527.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 48,780 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 85.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 30,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 403.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.87. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

