NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in BP by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after purchasing an additional 349,766 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in BP by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 500,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 65,425 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of BP by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 467,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 185,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 120,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

BP Price Performance

NYSE BP opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 53.92%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

