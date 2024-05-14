NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $184.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.02. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $186.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

