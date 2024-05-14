NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 134.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $347.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $389.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.03. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $326.93 and a one year high of $516.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price (down previously from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

