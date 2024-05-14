NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 79,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,323 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,140,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,630,000 after acquiring an additional 693,921 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

XEL stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

