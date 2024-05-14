NBC Securities Inc. Has $410,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ecolab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $231.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $234.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.