NBC Securities Inc. Has $431,000 Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. CMC Financial Group lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 32,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $35.88.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

