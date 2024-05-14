NBC Securities Inc. Has $435,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $127,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 869.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.