NBC Securities Inc. Has $446,000 Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health stock opened at $538.77 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $543.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

