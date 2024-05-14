NBC Securities Inc. Has $452,000 Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

