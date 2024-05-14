NBC Securities Inc. Has $461,000 Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Murphy USA by 34.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total value of $2,837,410.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,645 shares of company stock worth $4,326,582 over the last three months. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.60.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $436.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $268.69 and a one year high of $440.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.63. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

