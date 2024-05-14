NBC Securities Inc. Has $463,000 Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSK. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 410.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,402 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 1,374.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 239,707 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 155.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 335,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 204,278 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 385.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after buying an additional 166,040 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OSK opened at $121.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.20. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSK. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

