NBC Securities Inc. Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,089,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,216 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,015,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 340,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 266,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 195,212.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 253,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $25.33.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.