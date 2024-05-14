NBC Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.21% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 422,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after buying an additional 114,564 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 107,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 60,042 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 192,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39.

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.