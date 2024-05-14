NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $487,000 Investment in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $144.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.24. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $145.77.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

