NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 21,822 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,822 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPG. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 49,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

DPG stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

