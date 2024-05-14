NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 219 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.42. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

