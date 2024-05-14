NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 3,426 Shares of FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 78,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 57,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs alerts:

FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Price Performance

Shares of BATS BUFD opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87.

About FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.