NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 668 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE GPC opened at $157.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.38. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $170.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.10.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

