NBC Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,855,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NetApp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Argus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

NetApp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $108.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.33 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

