NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,076,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,125,000 after purchasing an additional 95,945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 13.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,432,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,261,000 after purchasing an additional 522,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,731,000 after purchasing an additional 61,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 1,060,466 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHM opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $121.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.84.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

