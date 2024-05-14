NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $46.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.148 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.