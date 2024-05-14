NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VMBS opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $46.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector Breaks out, Outperforms Market
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 5 Meme Stocks With a High Short Interest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.