NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAUG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 263.6% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FAUG opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $604.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

