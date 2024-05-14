NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.34% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

First Trust International IPO ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21. First Trust International IPO ETF has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $47.43.

About First Trust International IPO ETF

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

