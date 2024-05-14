NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5,949.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 337,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,520,000 after buying an additional 331,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,764,000 after purchasing an additional 305,308 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,787,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after buying an additional 107,823 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

AIRR stock opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $971.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $70.89.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.