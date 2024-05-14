NBC Securities Inc. Sells 221 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 779,722 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 730,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after buying an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 394,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,987,000 after buying an additional 285,145 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,332,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after acquiring an additional 237,905 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.56.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

