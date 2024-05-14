NBC Securities Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 400,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after buying an additional 37,654 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 243,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,505,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,349 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 86,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $98.99. The company has a market cap of $160.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average of $86.84.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Read Our Latest Report on MS

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.