NBC Securities Inc. Sells 415 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 4,722.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period.

ARKQ opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $866.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68.

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

