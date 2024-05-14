NBC Securities Inc. Sells 516 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 98.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,578,000 after acquiring an additional 815,850 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 13.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 138.07%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

