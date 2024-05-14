NBC Securities Inc. Sells 547 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APPF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AppFolio Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $249.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.58 and a 200-day moving average of $209.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.49 and a beta of 0.79. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.49 and a 12 month high of $256.73.
APPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
