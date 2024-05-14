NBC Securities Inc. Sells 547 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APPF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $249.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.58 and a 200-day moving average of $209.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.49 and a beta of 0.79. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.49 and a 12 month high of $256.73.

In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $2,272,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $239,090.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,500.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $2,272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,011 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

