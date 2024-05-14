NBC Securities Inc. Sells 843 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000.

DNOV opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

