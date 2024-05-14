NBC Securities Inc. Sells 9,587 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,587 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,049.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLQD stock opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.41.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1466 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

