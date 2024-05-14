NBC Securities Inc. Trims Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $131.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $136.16.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

