Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 114.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance
NBIX opened at $136.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $148.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIX
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $1,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,454.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $1,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,454.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $1,085,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,164 shares of company stock valued at $23,078,442. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neurocrine Biosciences
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector Breaks out, Outperforms Market
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 5 Meme Stocks With a High Short Interest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.