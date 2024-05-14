Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 114.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $136.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $148.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $1,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,454.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $1,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,454.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $1,085,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,164 shares of company stock valued at $23,078,442. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

