New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,030 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,894,000 after purchasing an additional 435,377 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 409,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,518,000 after buying an additional 348,563 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,296,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,229,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,615,000 after buying an additional 197,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,596,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

