Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

NTIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $17.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $160.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.62. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $19.63.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the third quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 55,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

