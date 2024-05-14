NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the April 15th total of 208,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NBY stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $339,747.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.82. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.28.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 146.20% and a negative net margin of 79.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

