Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $25.00 on Monday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $209.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 18.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 44.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

