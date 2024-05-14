Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $25.00 on Monday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $209.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 18.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp
About Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
