Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,723 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,335,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,124,000 after acquiring an additional 828,944 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 23.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,108,000 after acquiring an additional 817,237 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,441,000 after acquiring an additional 344,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth $28,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

