Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the April 15th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 626.0 days.

Oracle Co. Japan Stock Performance

Shares of OCLCF stock opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.56. Oracle Co. Japan has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $73.95.

Get Oracle Co. Japan alerts:

Oracle Co. Japan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. It operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. The company sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license renewal rights and technical support.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Co. Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Co. Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.