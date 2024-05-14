Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the April 15th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 626.0 days.
Oracle Co. Japan Stock Performance
Shares of OCLCF stock opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.56. Oracle Co. Japan has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $73.95.
Oracle Co. Japan Company Profile
