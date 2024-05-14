Otis Worldwide Co. (OTIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Otis Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 29.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Otis Worldwide has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.67.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

